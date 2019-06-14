HEAR US ROAR: Gladstone's chance to watch A-League side

ON SALE: Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at Marley Brown Oval to announce tickets have gone on sale for the Brisbane Roar exhibition match on July 27.

BRISBANE Roar chief executive officer David Pourre hopes next month's week-long camp and exhibition game in Gladstone is just the tonic the A-League side needs to move past a disappointing 2018/19 season.

Mr Pourre was joined by Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and representatives from Football Central Queensland at Marley Brown Oval yesterday to coincide with the release of tickets to a pre-season match against a Gladstone Select side on Saturday, July 27.

Gladstone football fans were quick to snap up tickets to the match with 1000 grandstand seats all but sold out within a matter of hours.

A total of 3500 tickets were put on sale, including 2500 general admission tickets, which are still available for purchase.

The Roar will arrive in Gladstone on July 21 before training the following morning. They'll then embark on school visitations, a training clinic and meet and greets throughout the week.

Mr Pourre said the club was excited to take its men's team to a regional area as they look to increase their fan base across Queensland.

"We want that engagement for football across Queensland and it's really our obligation to do that as the only A-League club in Queensland to support the regions the best we can," Mr Pourre said.

"We are really pleased with the growth of football in Gladstone. There's over 3000 participants and growing. It's quite a diverse sport - you see young girls all the way through to mature women playing - we really want to embrace that because that's our feature fan base.

"Although we do play a lot in the southeast corner, I can say that in the future I would like to see games taken away and shared with the broader community."

The Gladstone game will also allow incoming head coach, former English Premier League star Robbie Fowler, a chance to run his eye over a Brisbane side looking to rebuild after finishing ninth out of 10 teams last season.

"Our team has come together really quickly - we haven't made any announcements just yet - they are coming in the next week or so," Mr Pourre said.

"Our new head coach Robbie Fowler will be taking the reins very shortly as well.

"He'll be at least two weeks into pre-season training when it commences on July 1. He's spoken to the players individually before he went back home (to England) to get his affairs in order."

Cr Burnett said there was a "definite air of excitement" to see Brisbane Roar players running on to our hometown oval.

DETAILS

WHO: Brisbane Roar v Gladstone XI.

WHEN: Saturday, July 27 at 3.30pm (Gates open at 12.30pm with a curtain raiser match)

WHERE: Marley Brown Oval, Harvey Rd

TICKETS: gladstoneentertainment.com or call GECC box office on 4972 2822.