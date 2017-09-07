Hear one of Queensland's best flautists

IT IS not entirely surprising that Hayley Radke turned out to be a talented musician.

She grew up in a musical home in South Australia's Barossa Valley where her parents were always involved in local community music and the house was "noisy" with musical instruments.

Herself and her two sisters, are accomplished musicians, and have ended up living across Australia.

Hayley is associate principal flute with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra while her older sister, Melanie, is a violinist with the WA Symphony Orchestra, and her younger sister, Sophie, is a freelance cellist, in Hobart.

Hayley started playing piano when she was five, and flute when she was eight.

She has now been playing the flute for 25 years and is in her tenth year with the QSO

She gets a lot of pleasure out of her role as associate principal flute in the orchestra, which she says offers endless variety.

"You get to play a huge range of music, because the flute is one of the higher instruments in the orchestra, we ... have high beautiful melodies and really challenging and interesting solos, we often play the bird, it's always the bird role," she says.

Hayley will be travelling to Gladstone today in readiness for the free community concert 'Symphony under the Stars' to be held at the main stage in the Marina Park Lands at 7pm on Friday night.

Accompanying her will be 56 other musicians of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

The concert, presented by Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra is exclusive to Gladstone for one night only.

"It's a really good varied program, everything from Mozart to Vivaldi,... there's some lovely arias ... and you can bring your picnic dinner," said Hayley, who will perform a solo on the night.

She should know, she has performed at the Gladstone Marina stage several times over the past five years.

"It's always a really relaxed nice environment," she said.

QSO will also present 'Peter and the Wolf', a performance for children at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Friday at 11am.

The Orchestra's visit is supported by GECC, Australia Pacific LNG and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Look out for Hayley's flute solo on the night.