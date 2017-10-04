27°
Healthy turtle dives into new life in the ocean

SIGHTED: Boyne Island schoolboy Rowan Jones, 12 , found Ollie in the shallows off Lilley's Beach, Boyne Island.
Caroline Tung
by

OLLIE the green sea turtle is back in the ocean after two months rehabilitation.

A healthy weight for a turtle of his size is 10kg but Ollie weighed a bit more than 7kg when he was discovered floating off Lilley's Beach by Boyne Island schoolboy Rowan Jones.

Gladstone Area Water Board senior hatchery technician Steven Kakonyi said Ollie was very undernourished.

"With the seasonal changes (to) seagrasses and the general food, he just didn't manage that change very well and he became a floater and came into care,” he said.

GAWB operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau said being underweight was not uncommon for floating turtles, as they are unable to dive effectively to hunt for food.

Ollie the turtle was in rehabilitation for three months after being found undernourished off Lilley's Beach, Boyne Island.
"During his two months of treatment (Ollie) gained 2.3kg and has been given a clean bill of health,” she said.

Mr Kakyoni said turtles played an important role in the trophic system, a structure for organising animals based on how much energy they consume.

"One particular barnacle only lives on turtles, so in that regard, they play a vital role,” he said.

GAWB operates a turtle rehabilitation centre at its fish hatchery on Lord St in conjunction with the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The turtle facility has taken six animals into care since January.

If you find an injured marine animal call the RSPCA's 1300 ANIMAL (1300264625) hotline to report.

Topics:  gladstone area water board lilley's beach turtle care

