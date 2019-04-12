Healthy sibling rivalry spurring O'Mealley boys on

HEALTHY RIVALS: Caleb and Jacob O'Mealley are off to the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Jacob will compete in the 100m freestyle while Caleb will swim in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle plus the 100m and 200m backstroke.

SWIMMING: The O'Mealley brothers have healthy sibling rivalry and one that spurs them onto quicker times.

And they'll need each other's support when Jacob, 15, and Caleb, 14, compete at the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

Caleb will compete at his second Championships after making his debut at the meet last year in Sydney.

They will represent Gladstone South Swimming Club.

The meet will be the first Australian titles for older brother Jacob.

Jacob will compete in the 100m freestyle, while Caleb will swim in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and the 100m and 200m backstroke.

Caleb has fond memories of last year's event and they are driving him towards success the second time round.

"I only went there for two events and made the final in the 100m freestyle,” Caleb said.

"I got some new times, got to meet the better swimmers but most of them were from Queensland anyway so I already knew them.

"Now I'll feel more prepared for what I'm going into and knowing who I am going to verse and what the feeling will be like.”

Caleb has five events but is confident he can handle the workload.

"It's one a day over a full week so I just need to make sure I'm resting between each race... heats are in the day and finals are at night,” he said.

Caleb's strongest stroke is backstroke and he is quietly confident he can qualify for the final, perhaps even snare a place on the podium.

Jacob will travel to his first meet but having watched Caleb from the stands at last year's event he has some idea of what to expect.

That's despite being a little jealous of his young brother.

"There was a little bit (of jealousy) but it was good for him and a whole new experience for him,” Jacob said.

"I went down last year with him so I know what it's like. I feel it will be the next level from States.

"I feel like I'll know what it's going to be like a bit more compared to going in clueless like (Caleb) did last year.

"I'll be a bit more prepared... I think I know what's going to happen.”