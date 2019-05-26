Healthy Harold to continue visiting Gladstone schools

STUDENTS across the Gladstone region will continue to receive Life Education lessons thanks to a major funding boost from the State Government.

Queensland Health has pledged $1.28million during the next three years to help fund Life Education's programs which teach children about healthy habits and the human body.

Life Education CEO Michael Fawsitt said the funding boost was great news for Queensland schools and children, and would enable Life Education to reach many more schools, particularly in regional and remote areas.

"Last year, our programs reached 14,611 children in Central Queensland and were incredibly well received at schools throughout the region,” he said.

"This continued commitment by Queensland Health is welcomed and will help to ensure that our service is available to as many Queensland children as possible, particularly those in regional, remote and disadvantaged communities.”

In 2015, the organisation was seeking $50,000 in fund- raising to keep the program going.

Mr Fawsitt told The Observer at the time they hoped to establish a permanent base in Gladstone.

"With Gladstone being such a rapidly growing area, we think there are terrific opportunities to be in Gladstone throughout the whole year,” he said.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said it was crucial that young Queenslanders continued to benefit from the program.

"We know only two thirds of kids are a healthy weight and only 40 per cent of children get the exercise they need,” Mr Miles said.

"We want to change this, and Healthy Harold is a critical tool for helping us achieve a healthier Queensland.

"We want to thank Life Education for their incredible contribution.”