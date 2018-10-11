Healthy beats make for healthy minds

KEEPING BEAT: Raylee Rees and David Webster play the djembe at Picnic In The Park for Queensland Mental Health Week.

THE sun shone brightly on Apex Park yesterday as Gladstone explored the spirit of Queensland Mental Health Week.

Community organisations gathered for Picnic in the Park with more than 15 stalls set-up across the grassy grounds.

The day also coincided with World Mental Health Day, which has been held on October 10 since 1992.

One of the Apex Park stalls making the most noise was Anglicare Central Queensland, who held a djembe workshop.

A djembe is a rope-tuned, skin-covered drum played with bare hands.

Joel Dennien and carer Sally Jackson from Gladstone Community Linking Agency play the drums at Picnic in the Park for Queensland Mental Health Week.

Wellbeing facilitator Christopher Possingham said Anglicare CQ used the drums for its Healthy Minds program.

"The drumming is a great exercise in mindfulness," he said.

"You get to get out of your mind, get the left and right side of your brain working and get out of your thoughts.

"It's got a primal feature to it. There's something about the drumming which helps release emotion as well.

"Everyone gets involved, you find your rhythm and everyone enjoys it."

Anglicare Central Queensland wellbeing facilitator Christopher Possingham.

Mr Possingham said the Healthy Minds program helped people with a severe and persistent mental illness.

"The program is for people who are ready to make some change in their life. We're not just here as a support worker - we are here to make change and help them work towards goals to improve their life," he said.

"It's a holistic approach - we look at everything from your physical health and mental health - trying to get a positive change in their life."