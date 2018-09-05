Healthy air from healthy business

KNUCKLING DOWN: HydroKleen Gladstone owner Curtis Smith is celebrating two years of owning the franchise.

IT'S BEEN two years since franchise owner Curtis Smith decided it was time for a lifestyle change, and looking back he has no regrets.

HydroKleen Gladstone has been operating in the area since September 1, 2016 after the former Aurizon worker decided to open up the franchise business.

While the first year was successful due to a lack of competition, Curtis said it was now more important than ever to let his quality shine.

"I didn't have any competition in town and now I've got a bit more, but it's been really positive," he said.

"The biggest thing is trying to get out to people that this is a new premium service and you can't get any better.

"It's all about the quality and bringing their products back to brand new."

The franchise celebrates its second anniversary this year with a positive outlook for the future despite a volatile small business market.

Priding itself on quality, HydroKleen is about educating the community as much as it is about trying to deliver a quality service.

"Before I started doing this I knew what other people knew, which was to just clean your filters," Curtis said.

"But it's about educating people as to what's in your air-conditioner and how we can create healthier air while saving people money."

Curtis has won best new business and a marketing award at The HydroKleen awards.

"Creating what I've created after that is something to be proud of," Curtis said.

"A lot of businesses fold after 12 months or before that, so it's positive to still be going."

Curtis said the success of the business largely comes down to keeping active in the community, something he does by sponsoring football club Gladstone United.

It provides an opportunity for him to combine his two passions, and enjoy the lifestyle benefits of running his own business.

"Life was a lot different, I was a shift worker before this and it's hard," he said.

"The big bonus is being able to spend time with Bruce (his son) and the wife, there's a lot more family time.

"It's a lot harder work running your own business but it's worth it."

HydroKleen cleans air-conditioners back to new, removing all the mould and bacteria, while also reducing energy consumption. It services the areas from Moura to Agnes Water and north to Raglan.