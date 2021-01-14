HEALTH WARNING: Smoke hazard to impact Gladstone region

The Department of Environment and Science have issued a warning to all asthmatics in the line of smoke from a planned burn in the Gladstone region.

A smoke hazard may cause delays and health irritations in the Gladstone region throughout Thursday, the Department of Environment and Science has warned.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS & P) will be conducting planned burning within Mount Stowe State Forest from 14 January 2021, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests,” the statement read.

“As a result, smoke may be seen in the West Stowe and Yarwun areas.”

DES said the aim of the burning was to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

They said it would help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected

areas drive safely to the conditions,” the statement read.

“Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.”