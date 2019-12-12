HEALTH WARNING: ‘Highly contagious’ virus on the rise in CQ

AN increase in rotavirus cases across Central Queensland has prompted doctors to remind the public that there are ways to prevent the illness.

As at December 8, the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service had recorded 117 cases of rotavirus so far this year.

This is compared with 92 and 40 cases for the whole of 2017 and 2018 respectively.

CQ Public Health Unit acting director Dr Roscoe Taylor said most of the increase in notifications had occurred over the past three months.

"Rotavirus is a very common cause of gastroenteritis, especially in infants and young children," Dr Taylor said.

"It can cause severe diarrhoea as well as vomiting, leading to dehydration and the need for hospitalisation.

"The virus spreads quickly from person to person and is a recognised problem, especially in settings such as child care centres."

He said the introduction of an effective vaccine in 2007 halved the number of cases of rotavirus across Queensland.

Dr Taylor said there was no indication of a rise in cases in the Gladstone area, but the increase across CQ was a timely reminder to the public that the illness is preventable.