Health services urged to apply for funding

GLADSTONE community-based health services are being urged to apply for a share of $28 million in funding as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the funding would help critical health services like culturally appropriate primary healthcare, mental health, and alcohol and other drugs services to continue their work.

“It’s essential we provide support to the most vulnerable people in Gladstone through these community-based health services,” Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher said funding would help groups to keep providing a vital service to the community.

“These groups that provide mental health support and other services are incredibly important, particularly at a time like this,” he said.

The funding is part of the Queensland Government’s efforts to ensure the continuity of services during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 3006 2815 or email csfb_rfo@ health.qld.gov.au.