Health service confirms ice is a growing problem

MANY people in the region anecdotally say Gladstone has a problem with ice.

However, a local drug and alcohol service has confirmed it is becoming a bigger problem here.

Lives Lived Well manager of community services Leah Tickner said in recent times, they have seen an increase in the number of people seeking support for methamphetamine (ice) use as their primary drug of concern.

"However, it is still only a small percentage of the population using 'ice',” she said.

"A part of this increase in support seekers, is the need for help due to the harmful effects of the drug and the difficulty in reducing its use.”

Ms Tickner said the service had also seen an increase in younger people with complex issues - mainly around early psychosis due to methamphetamine (ice) use.

"Ease of availability and affordability, means "ice” use is on the rise, which is of immense concern given its harmful effects,” she said.

"This is a trend not local to Gladstone but seen broadly across regional Australia.”

According to Ms Ticker the service is seeing people who often report problems in relation to their harmful use of multiple drugs.

Of these, 31% said ice was their primary drug of concern, followed by cannabis (25%), alcohol (22%), and amphetamines (5%).

In a shocking statistic about 75% of the people that Lives Lived Well support are men.

"Problematic use of alcohol and other drugs is an ongoing issue throughout Australia, including within the Gladstone region,” Ms Tickner said.

"Being a mining town, Gladstone has a lot of fly in, fly out workers. Anecdotal evidence shows that a FIFO lifestyle can contribute to and foster a culture of greater problems with alcohol and drug use.

"Also, Gladstone being a port-side town, could be impacted by easier availability and affordability of illicit drugs that are able to be shipped in.

"Gladstone also has a high percentage of young people in its population. This combination of factors, as well as other social influencing factors, means that there is a strong demand for drug and alcohol support services within the region.”

The service is a not-for-profit group supporting people with alcohol and drug problems and mental health concerns.

Their services include; face to face counselling, phone counselling, mobile outreach programs, drug diversion, group day programs and clinic assessments and interventions.

"We deal with people who have a wide range of presentations - from legal issues to serious Mental Health and Drug/Alcohol dependency issues requiring psychiatric interventions and/or rehabilitation treatment,” Ms Tickner said.

She said the service was an important component of the overall mental health support services within the region.

"The service is useful as a standalone service as well as a support service for other areas such as: mental health, youth services, relationship counselling, child safety, domestic violence, corrective services and AOD services specifically for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Ms Tickner said.

There are plans to expand the service in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Biloela, according to Ms Tickner, after they secured Primary Health Network funding.