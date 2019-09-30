Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Health

Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

by Janelle Miles
30th Sep 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately.

A leaked email to staff, obtained by The Courier-Mail, said Adrian Pennington would be replaced by Debbie Carroll until a permanent chief executive could be found.

Debbie Carroll
Debbie Carroll Paul Beutel

Ms Carroll is the executive directive of the Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment.

In the email, the Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson said: "The Board requests that you provide her and other members of the executive team your ongoing support and commitment to deliver the best possible health care across the Wide Bay community."

More Stories

adrian pennington ceo sacking termination wide bay hospital health service

Top Stories

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News THE Federal Government will today announce a commitment of $1.9 million towards a feasibility study into a renewable hydrogen plant near Moura.

    Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    premium_icon Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    News A man in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    premium_icon The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    News The upgrade is set to benefit businesses in the area.

    ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    premium_icon ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology says rain is heading our way but how much will we get?