READ ALL ABOUT IT: Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive Patrick Hastings with a copy of Dougie's Gladstone Harbour Stewardship Study.
Health of harbour illustrated in unique and simple way

Noor Gillani
by
6th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
A THIRD storybook is being released today as part of the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership children's book series.

GHHP media and communications officer Lyndal Hansen said Dougie's Gladstone Harbour Stewardship Study was a continuation from previous releases.

"These books are to explain how the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership monitors and reports on the health of the Gladstone Harbour ... in the simplest way," Ms Hansen said.

"The first edition was about what we monitor, the second was about how the results have scores and grades and this third edition is about stewardship."

Ms Hansen said the latest instalment followed character Dougie the dugong as he travelled the harbour identifying partners who had a role in looking after it.

She said the books were given to schools and welcomed as a resource to "demonstrate what is happening locally" to students.

"Children take the books home and read them to their parents which can stimulate a family discussion," Ms Hansen said.

"The storytelling has been very well received in the schools and with families.

"12,000 copies of the first two editions have been given away."

Independent monitoring of the harbour's health by GHHP started in 2014 with a pilot report card.

The annual reports monitor health in four categories: economic results, social results, cultural results and environmental results.

Last year's grades in the same order were B (good), B, C (satisfactory) and C - unchanged from 2016.

For a copy of the storybook visit the Gladstone or Boyne Island libraries or phone GHHP on 1800241254.

