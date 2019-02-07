HEALTH MILESTONE: Construction starts on new ED

Woollam Constructions managing director Craig Percival, Executive Director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Chief Executive of Central Queensland Hospitals and Health Steve Williamson at the turning of the sod for Gladstone's new emergency department.

THE first sod was turned today at the site which will soon become Gladstone Hospital's new state-of-the-art emergency department.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson and a Woollam Constructions representative were at the hospital to "turn the sod" this afternoon, to signal the start of construction for the $42 million project.

The new ED will have four resuscitation bays, 10 acute treatment spaces, eight short-stay spaces, five fast-track spaces, two consultation rooms, one procedure room, four pediatric treatment spaces, two mental health assessment rooms, four ambulance bays, two family interview rooms, two rapid assessment bays, two ultrasound rooms, X-ray facilities and a CT scanner.

Early works on the project included $1.6 million for a carpark adjacent to Park St.

It's hoped the facility will be open by 2020.

Mr Butcher said the upgrade was the biggest investment in Gladstone Hospital's history.

"This funding has come forward through a program that delivers for regional hospitals in Queensland," Mr Butcher said.

"We were lucky enough to receive $42million which will help support 100 jobs during construction

THE UPGRADE:

Current ED: Two resuscitation bays, six acute treatment spaces, two observation areas, five fast-track spaces

New ED: Four resuscitation bays, 10 acute treatment spaces, eight short-stay spaces, five fast-track spaces, two consultation rooms, one procedure room, four pediatric treatment spaces, two mental health assessment rooms, four ambulance bays, two family interview rooms, two rapid assessment bays, two ultrasound rooms, X-ray, CT scanner.