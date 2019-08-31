Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone-based construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Construction Award - Health Facilities up to $20 million' at the recent Central Queensland Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre.
Gladstone-based construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Construction Award - Health Facilities up to $20 million' at the recent Central Queensland Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre. Contributed
News

Health facility judged best build in the region

MATT HARRIS
by
31st Aug 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S not in it for the awards but winning one was exciting and an honour for Gladstone builder Chris Bell.

The owner of C J Bell Pty Ltd claimed an award at the recent Central Queensland Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards, taking home a trophy in the Health Facilities up to $20million category for his work on stage 2 of BITS Medical Centre.

Mr Bell attended the awards in Rockhampton with his wife, employees and BITS Medical Centre owners Nicole Dickhaut and Dr Gaston Boulanger but didn't expect to take home an award.

"The category we were in was a pretty wide-ranging category so it was a little unexpected," Mr Bell said.

"It's definitely still exciting and still an honour to win an award.

"The judges have judged it as the best in that category for Central Queensland so I guess that says something."

 

Gladstone construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Health Facilities up to $20 million' award at the recent Central Queensland Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre.
Gladstone construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Health Facilities up to $20 million' award at the recent Central Queensland Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre. Contributed

Construction was completed on the Boyne Island building in January and it now acts as a specialist skin cancer clinic under the name BITS Plus.

Mr Bell said the design itself didn't present any unusual building challenges, however, the site location presented some issues being on a busy corner and close proximity to the existing medical centre.

Keeping noise and dust pollution to a minimum while not interfering with patients and residents was a must.

C J Bell Pty Ltd had worked with BITS Medical Centre on the renovation of its existing building in 2016 and practice manager Nicole Dickhaut said getting Chris and his team back on board for Stage 2 was an easy decision.

 

Gladstone-based construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Construction Award - Health Facilities up to $20 million' at the recent Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre.
Gladstone-based construction company C J Bell Pty Ltd won the 'Construction Award - Health Facilities up to $20 million' at the recent Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards for its work on Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre. Contributed

"The building has been a fantastic addition to our general practice," Ms Dickhaut said.

"I can't recommend this builder more. He was absolutely fabulous in how thorough he is.

"What an excellent builder he is and how pleasant he is to communicate with.

"He will always keep you up to date. If things run a little bit late you'll know about it - the communication is fabulous.

"You know when he's coming, he'll stick to it. He's got an eye for detail, knows his tradies really well and people like working with him.

"We used him for the general practice and again for the new building."

 

Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre, known as BITS Plus, features QML Pathology and a skin cancer centre.
Stage 2 of the BITS Medical Centre, known as BITS Plus, features QML Pathology and a skin cancer centre. Contributed

Ms Dickhaut and Dr Boulanger gave their input into the building design and used another local firm to undertake the work.

"We were constantly in close co-operation with designer Ben Dye from BKD Designs from the initial brainstorm up to the final design," she said.

Ms Dickhaut said plans were in place for Stage 3 at the precinct and indicated a preference for C J Bell Pty Ltd to carry out the work.

"There's room to put in another building as we have approval," she said.

More Stories

bits medical centre master builders awards master builders housing & construction awards
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bilo family reportedly taken to Christmas Island overnight

    premium_icon Bilo family reportedly taken to Christmas Island overnight

    News The move comes after two-year-old Tharunicaa was granted a last minute injunction to delay her deportation until Wednesday.

    Businesses relief as common sense prevails over parks

    premium_icon Businesses relief as common sense prevails over parks

    News Representatives from TMR came out to assess the situation

    Popular family recognised with street sign honour

    premium_icon Popular family recognised with street sign honour

    News More than 30 family members gathered for a special reunion.

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races