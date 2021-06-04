Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW is contacting people whose personal details were accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
NSW is contacting people whose personal details were accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
News

Health details accessed in cyber attack

by Staff writers
4th Jun 2021 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:04 PM

NSW Health says it is working to contact people whose personal information – including health details – was accessed in a global cyber attack earlier this year.

A special NSW police strike force investigation was launched after it was realised NSW government agencies were caught up in the cyber attack on US-based software provider Accellion.

NSW Health was one of the 100 organisations around the world affected by the breach that occurred over December and January.

A statement on Friday night confirmed that identity information and, in some cases, health-related personal information was accessed in the attack.

NSW Health has confirmed personal information was accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: iStock
NSW Health has confirmed personal information was accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: iStock

“To date, there is no evidence any of the information has been misused,” it said.

“Medical records in public hospitals were not affected and the software involved is no longer in use by NSW Health.

“The privacy of individuals is of the utmost importance to NSW Health, and we are making impacted people aware of the attack so that they can take appropriate precautions and access our support services.”

A Cyber Incident Help Line has been set up to provide further information.

People who were impacted will be contacted by NSW Health and told how to access it.

Originally published as Health details accessed in cyber attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum locked herself in room with son in aggressive ordeal

        Premium Content Mum locked herself in room with son in aggressive ordeal

        Crime When police opened the door, the child ran past police crying and yelling for his dad.

        What $1 worth of power can supply you this winter

        Premium Content What $1 worth of power can supply you this winter

        News “When doing the washing, a dollar will clean around five loads.”

        ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Premium Content ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Crime Man faces court after yelling and screaming to fight people at a Calliope caravan...