Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIVIDED: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and EX-CEO Adrian Pennington
DIVIDED: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and EX-CEO Adrian Pennington Tahlia Stehbens
News

Health boss sacking stoush: What we don't know could hurt

Jessica Grewal
by
20th Oct 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say what you don't know won't hurt you, but when it comes to health hierarchy in turmoil, it just might.

Regardless of who is at fault in the sacking saga of Wide Bay Health Chief Executive Adrian Pennington, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is right about at least one thing.

This is going to get worse before it gets better (see full speech here).

When battle lines are clearly forming within an organisation responsible for the roll-out of the Fraser Coast's two new emergency departments and the planning of Bundaberg's new hospital, the risk of staff and patients becoming collateral damage is great.

There's no reason to believe our health professionals won't be just that.

But even if our doctors, nurses and hospital staff don't let distraction or the heaviness of such public discussions about mental health get in the way, it is almost inevitable when there is this much unrest at the top that things will be missed and/or delayed.

In a post-Patel era and despite continued strain on our expanding hospitals, scars on our health system are slowly starting to heal.

Only clarity - both through answers and on the path forward will stop fresh wounds from being inflicted.

adrian pennington sacking stephen bennett wide bay health and hospital service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How many babies were born since the Mater closed

    premium_icon How many babies were born since the Mater closed

    Health New data has shown a surprising increase of births at Gladstone Hospital since the Mater obstetrics closed last year.

    REVEALED: Gladstone’s winners at WorldSkills

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone’s winners at WorldSkills

    News IT WAS second time lucky for this Gladstone Ports Corporation apprentice.

    Sisterly love as bub Adellyn makes three

    premium_icon Sisterly love as bub Adellyn makes three

    News HADLEY Fernandez, 2, couldn’t contain her excitement about her new sister as she...

    VMR fishing rego open all weekend

    premium_icon VMR fishing rego open all weekend

    News Rego for the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival is open and you don’t need to...