Gladstone Ports Corporation.
Gladstone Ports Corporation.
News

‘Health and safety first’: Major industries on COVID-19

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
MAJOR Gladstone industries have urged employees to restrict non-essential travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With several hundred workers at most of Gladstone’s heavy industries, companies have implemented a range of measures to protect the health of employees and families.

All three Rio Tinto sites — Queensland Alumina Limited, Boyne Smelters and Yarwun — were closely monitoring the impacts of the virus.

A spokesperson said teams were reassessing the need for travel, with non-essential travel postponed in certain regions.

Employees returning to work from some countries after business or personal travel have been advised to notify their manager and work from home for 14 days.

“We are continuing to work closely with our customers and suppliers in response to COVID-19,” they said.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has confirmed no employee has tested positive.

A GPC spokesperson said the health and safety of workers and the wider community was a top priority.

“GPC continues to operate under the direction of Maritime Safety Queensland, and in line with … Federal Government actions,” they said.

GPC staff were also required to self-isolate after returning from overseas travel.

Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Clint Windsor said the site had a team dedicated to manage potential impacts of coronavirus.

Mr Windsor said the power station was minimising non-essential visitors, reducing travel and ensuring employees returning to Australia were self-isolating.

coronavirus covid-19 gas industry gladstone ports corporation gladstone power station qal rio tinto
