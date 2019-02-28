Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUGH: A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in Hervey Bay.
COUGH: A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in Hervey Bay. Peter Gardiner
News

HEALTH ALERT: Two cases of whooping cough at Bay school

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Feb 2019 12:00 PM

TWO cases of the potentially deadly illness whooping cough have been confirmed on the Fraser Coast.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Queensland Health had advised there were two confirmed cases of whooping cough at Sandy Strait State School in Hervey Bay.

"Queensland state schools take all reports of contagious conditions seriously," he said.

"Any student who has been diagnosed with whooping cough is required to stay away from school until cleared to return by a health professional.

"Schools continue to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of whooping cough in students and staff, and work with parents to help minimise the spread of infection.

"Parents and carers have been kept informed through letters, which has included Queensland Health information about whooping cough.

"If parents are concerned about the health of their child, they are encouraged to seek medical advice."

editors picks fchealth fcschools fraser coast health hervey bay sandy strait state school whooping cough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    premium_icon Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    News FIREFIGHTERS are currently on the scene of a vegetation fire near Pioneer Dr and Boyne Island Rd.

    • 28th Feb 2019 12:32 PM
    'Great opportunity': A new face welcomed to the Port City

    premium_icon 'Great opportunity': A new face welcomed to the Port City

    News New dietitian is already loving life in the Port City.

    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    'Pick yourself back up': Free event to uplift and inspire

    premium_icon 'Pick yourself back up': Free event to uplift and inspire

    News She says the key to progress is being consistent and committed.