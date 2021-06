Health alert for new Sydney locations

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard during a press conference in Sydney today, to give an update on the the current Covid-19 situation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

NSW is facing a “near and present danger” from the contagious Delta variant after the state recorded two new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Sydney’s eastern suburbs cluster has now grown to six cases.

A man in his 50s, who tested positive on Friday, caught the virus while shopping at Myer Bondi Junction at the same time as a limousine driver who is believed to be at the centre of the latest outbreak.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard speaks during a COVID-19 update in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

On Saturday evening, NSW Health Health released further venue locations across Sydney.

In a statement, Fitness First Platinum on both Pitt Street and Bond Street in the CBD were listed as venues of concern for anyone who visited Fitness First Platinum Pitt Street on Wednesday 16 June between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, and Fitness First Platinum Bond Street on Thursday 17 June between 3.30pm – 4.30pm.

NSW Health said anyone who had been to either gym at the allocated times needed to get tested and self-isolate immediately and wait for further advice from NSW Health.

Anyone who visited Tempe Salvos Stores on Wednesday 16 June between 2pm and 3pm has also been told to get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Shellharbour have also had a new venue added to the list of concerns, with anyone who visited Baby Bunting on Friday 18 June between 4.30pm to 5.15pm to get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health.

More Sydney venues have been listed as the Eastern Suburbs cluster grew on Saturday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Earlier, Minister Brad Hazzard said that man was between 10cm and 60cm away from the driver when authorities believe he caught the virus.

“It’s fair to say that this Delta virus would appear to be a near and present danger,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Hazzard said CCTV showed the two men were near each other for “no more than seconds”.

The second case flagged is a woman in her 40s from the eastern suburbs who regularly walked through the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre.

It isn’t clear what day she contracted the virus.

NSW recorded two locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, one of which was announced yesterday morning and is included in today’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/GWY1CeVHki — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 19, 2021

“It’s a virus that is very capable of transmitting even when we have very fleeting proximity between the individual who is infectious and any of us who might be passing by,” Mr Hazzard said.

Anyone who was at the centre on June 12 and 13 is being urged to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

A third positive case known to NSW Health was identified after the 8pm cut off for reporting.

That positive case is a man in his 30s who lives in Sydney and visited the Wollongong region on Friday.

Medical staff working at the Bondi drive-through Covid Testing Centre at Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire

He visited the Broken Drum cafe at Fairy Meadow between 10.20am and 10.40am.

Anyone who visited during that time has been urged to call NSW Health, get tested and self-isolate.

That coronavirus case will be included in Sunday’s numbers.

Mr Hazzard was quick to shut down any claims there was an additional case in the Northern Beaches.

“I can indicate there is no positive case on the Northern Beaches,” he said.

Masks are compulsory on public transport for Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains, but not in Wollongong and on the Central Coast. The new rule will be in place until next week.

Originally published as Health alert for new Sydney locations