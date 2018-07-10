Menu
Don Chisholm will offer a meet and greet at The Health Nut on Toolooa St.
Health advocate offers meet and greet after show sells out

Tegan Annett
by
10th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

A TOOLOOA St store will host health advocate Don Chisholm for a meet and greet next Tuesday, after his first Gladstone show sold out.

Mr Chisholm, better known as the gut man, sold all 110 tickets to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre show next Monday.

In a bid to allow those who missed out an opportunity to meet the health and nutrition advocate, The Health Nut owner Katrina Bailey has arranged a meet and greet with him at her store next Tuesday from 10am.

Ms Bailey, store owner of eight years, said more residents were realising the importance of a healthy gut.

"I think people are realising sometimes antibiotics are a Band-Aid, they're not actually fixing the problem or illness," she said.

She said she cut preservatives and made a change to only eat organic after her mother- in-law was diagnosed with cancer about 23 years ago.

"We became very involved in looking at why these things happen," she said.

"So that included changing our diet, looking at our food intake, and looking at how the food is treated, like what could've been sprayed on it, before we eat it."

Author of Have You Got The Guts To Be Really Healthy, Mr Chisholm shares his more than 20 years of insights into the most powerful organ, the gut, which impacts everything from weight, digestion, moods and likelihoods of diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

