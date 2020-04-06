Headspace goes virtual to keep youth connected

Roseberry Qld's Headspace program engagement officer Jayde Macdonald is excited for the programs new digital social hangout for youth aged 12-17

STAYING connected and meeting new people just got a bit easier for youth aged 12-17 thanks to Roseberry Qld’s headspace program’s new online social group.

Engagement officer Jayde Macdonald said the program often ran in-person groups like Pridespace at the centre, but social distancing measures meant they had to come up with something new.

“We were trying to figure out the best ways to still connect with young people and help them feel connected as well,” Ms Macdonald said.

And so, the online social group was created.

It allows young people to log into the video chat program in a structured and safe area, giving them the opportunity to meet new faces despite being in isolation.

She said there would be codes used to log in, ensuring the program knew exactly who was participating.

The group kicks off tomorrow at 3.30pm and will continue each Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ll play some trivia, have a discussion around tips for a healthy headspace and that sort of thing,” Ms Macdonald said.

Next week, Ms Macdonald plans to play some games and do mindfulness exercises.

“But it really depends on what the young people want to do,” she said.

“Then we’ll get into some deeper activities like the tree of life activity and goal setting.”

She hopes young people will join the group weekly and help plan the activities.

“Sometimes they just prefer for it to be games and fun and sometimes they prefer to go into more of the goal setting stuff,” she said.

To register, email awareness@headspacegladstone .com.au.

TOP TIPS FOR A HEALTHY HEADSPACE

Maintaining a healthy headspace is always important, but changes the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing may be causing youth extra stress.

Youth mental health organisation Headspace has released its top tips for maintaining a healthy mind. These tips complement basic habits such as keeping active, eating well and getting enough sleep.

1. Be mindful of exposure to information about the virus on traditional and social media. Headspace says taking a break from the 24-hour news cycle can be helpful.

2. Do things that make you feel safe and connected, and be with those who are helpful to your wellbeing.

3. Engage in activities that promote a sense of calm and feeling grounded. However, Headspace says alcohol and other drugs can be counter-productive.

4. Talk with a trusted adult. If it all feels too much, talking can help.

Roseberry Qld Headspace’s Jayde Macdonald said if ­people brought the tips into their daily life, hopefully it would reduce stress.