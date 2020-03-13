REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

EYE ON CRIME: Theft and drug crimes are the most common offences in Gladstone, according to an interactive crime map from Queensland Police.

POLICE have responded to more than 2800 offences in the past six months, new data on theft and drug crimes has revealed.

The region's worst areas for crime ranging from assaults to car thefts can be revealed with online crime mapping from the Queensland Police Service showing where and how crimes are being committed.

Clinton, Gladstone Central and the Industrial Estate are among the local hotspots for thieves.

The hotspot list comes after Gladstone Police encouraged residents to safeguard against a spate of sneak breaks last month.

Gladstone police had 2802 crimes reported to them in the past six months.

Stealing was the most common crime, with 660 people charged for various thefts across Gladstone since September.

POLICE HOTSPOT MAP: A heat map of the total crimes committed across Gladstone over the last six months, sourced from the Queensland Police Service.

Last week 27 thefts were reported across town.

Six were reported near the commercial precinct off the Dawson Highway and three occurred at the Stockland Shopping Centre off Phillip St.

Three more occurred along Glenlyon St, Auckland St and Goondoon St in Gladstone Central.

Drug and good order offences rounded out the top three crimes over the past six months and unlawful vehicle use was the least reported crime.

Theft levels peaked in December and January at more than 130 offences for each month but dwindled off in February.

Most were committed between 2pm and 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Outside of Gladstone, 317 crimes were reported across the Tannum Sands region and Calliope racked up 172 over the past six months.

In February, a spate of break-ins across West Gladstone prompted police to warn residents about locking windows and doors.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the majority of reported crimes were "opportunistic".

"Police continue to work with local business partners, government agencies and not-for-profit organisations to raise awareness of emerging crime issues," the spokesman said.

"This is a timely reminder to all community members to ensure their property and vehicles are locked and secured to reduce the risk of being targeted by thieves."

A heat map of the theft crimes committed across Gladstone over the last six months.

Tips to reduce sneak breaks: