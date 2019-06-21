Mum to lose job after caught drink driving twice in 11 days

More Stories premium_icon Photographer killed in freak overseas crash

A MOTHER caught drink driving twice in 11 days will lose her job along with her licence after she fronted court on Tuesday. Melanie Luswam Dewitt√ had an "unblemished" traffic history before she drank and drove twice in just under two weeks. Dewitt pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of drive over the no-alcohol limit while on a provisional licence and over the general alcohol limit. On June 2 Dewitt was on a provisional licence when she was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test. The mother returned a reading of .048 per cent. She was served with a notice to appear in court. On June 13 she was intercepted again. This time Dewitt returned a higher reading of .073 per cent. The court was told the 27-year-old would lose her job at a local delicatessen as a result of losing her licence. Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Dewitt also ran her own cleaning business. "She said she has no excuse for what she has done," Ms Ramos said. "She had an unblemished traffic history." Magistrate Dennis Kinsella agreed but said Dewitt had "started out with a vengeance though". Mr Kinsella said it was serious because Dewitt drunk drove after she had already received a notice to appear in court and her second blood-alcohol content reading was higher. Dewitt was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was recorded.