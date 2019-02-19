Toolooa St gunman set to be released on parole

THE whereabouts of a gun a Gladstone man armed himself with as he ran down a busy main street remains a mystery, a court was told.



But the gunman, Murray John Ezekiela, will stay locked up after pleading guilty to 40 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court.



The court was told Ezekiela's offending occurred over one year between 2016 and 2017.



He has spent the past 218 days in jail.



One of Ezekiela's most serious charges, going armed to cause fear, occurred on Toolooa St.



Ezekiela was seen by witnesses running down Toolooa St holding a rifle.



Police found the scope of the rifle hidden in the floorboards of an associate of Ezekiela, but the gun has not been found.



Ezekiela was also involved in the break and enter and theft of eight cars in one night.



The 27-year-old was also charged with the break-in and enter of Clinton State School in October 2017.



Ezekiela stole several items including laptops. He was seen on CCTV and police said they linked him to the crime by the footprint of his shoe.



The court was told he was also involved in a violent home invasion where the victim was hit in the head with a beer bottle and had to be taken to hospital.



Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had mental health issues and had been diagnosed with chronic schizophrenia.



She said the problem was her client was also a drug user.



The court was told Ezekiela's behaviour was assessed by a doctor who was not able to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs during the offending or affected by schizophrenia.



Ms Ditchfield said Ezekiela could not remember the offending and "voices told (him) to do it".



She said it could not be determined whether this was the result of misusing drugs or the deterioration of his mental health.



The court was told Ezekiela was in a relationship and had two children to two different mothers.



Magistrate Dennis Kinsella sentenced Ezekiela to 2.5 years in jail, to serve eight months before parole release.



Taking the time Ezekiela had already served into account, Mr Kinsella set his parole release date for March 12.

