Thug dad and armed ‘cronies’ threaten, rob young teens

THE ringleader of a gang involved in a violent armed robbery of a group of teens at a Toolooa home won't spend a day in jail.



Dean Michael Wayne Robinson's barrister, Scott Moon, successfully argued the events that followed the robbery last year were punishment enough.



Robinson, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in company with personal violence in Gladstone District Court yesterday.



The court was told the father-of-four was the "mastermind" behind the burglary of four teenagers, accompanied by three of his "thug" friends.



It heard Robinson had long-running issues with another Gladstone man, George Kirk, who lived at the Toolooa house.



On June 3, Kirk had been riding his motorbike around the area loudly to aggravate Robinson, and succeeded.



Robinson told Kirk he was "coming to take the bike" and about 5.30pm, he and his friends arrived at the house to do so.



Kirk wasn't home but a group of young teens associated with him were at the house drinking.



Robinson and his crew, armed with an axe, a gun, knives and a pipe, walked into the yard of the home.



They demanded the keys to the motorbikes but the teens said they didn't have them.



Robinson and his friends then told the boys to empty their pockets and "schoolbags", taking the teens' wallets and phones.



When one of the teens refused, he was beaten on the neck by a man armed with the pipe.



The group of men later left with phones, wallets and the two motorbikes.



Robinson texted Kirk and told him what he'd done.



Hours later, about 4am, a group of about six men jumped the front fence of Robinson's Toolooa St home.



Mr Moon said his client was "ferociously" beaten with an axe, tasered and had to be flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he spent four days in intensive care.



The court heard police initially charged Kirk with grievous bodily harm following Robinson's assault but due to insufficient evidence the charges were dropped.



Mr Moon said Robinson suffered several facial fractures to his chin, nose and eye socket and required surgery.



He said his client regularly had nightmares of the attack.



He told Judge Nathan Jarro his client suffered severe "extra-curial" punishment for the armed robbery offending and asked that Robinson not spend time behind bars.



Judge Jarro accepted Robinson suffered as a result of his offending.



He said Robinson showed "mob-style vigilante behaviour" during the robbery of the teens but accepted he was unarmed.



Robinson was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail, wholly suspended with a conviction recorded.

