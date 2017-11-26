Menu
Headline act for Agnes festival announced

HEADLINERS: Iconic Australian band GANGgajang have top billing for the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival. Wendy McDougall

AN ICONIC Australian band will headline the 2018 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.

The unmistakable strains of Sounds Of Then (This Is Australia) will be emanating from the festival's stage, with GANGgajang the headline act.

Festival team member Amber Rodgers was thrilled with the news.

"We are so pleased to have GANGgajang as our headline performers,” she said. "The affinity of their lyrics to our area and to our audience is perfect, not to mention their sound in an outdoor venue, we can't wait.”

GANGgajang will be joined in the 2018 line up by international blues artist Eugene Hideaway Bridges and the energetic 19 Twenty.

The three-day festival is on from February 16-18.

Earlybird tickets are only on sale until December 31. Go to www.agnesblues androots.com.au.

