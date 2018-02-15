Heading to the Blues Festival ? The fishing will be awesome

QUICK AS A FLASH: Scotty Hillier and the Creek to Coast film crew landed this queenfish while fishing in the Boyne River on Wednesday, with local guide Justin Nye.

QUICK AS A FLASH: Scotty Hillier and the Creek to Coast film crew landed this queenfish while fishing in the Boyne River on Wednesday, with local guide Justin Nye. Justin Nye

WITH Valentine's day been and gone I hope the love has been reciprocated by your favourite person in the world to allow you to wet a line this weekend and venture out into the wild blue yonder!

The forecast at time of writing this is amazing with the breeze predicted to be below 10 knots from the north on Saturday and less than 10 again from the east, but if you have an RDO on Monday it's predicted to class right out.

To add to the salivating just thinking about fishing is Sunday's new moon with some big tides leading up to it and then the next week they drop off as the week progresses.

These conditions certainly bring on the fish and help make the whole system fire up. Yesterday and over night there was the odd shower across the region which in itself kick starts the ecosystem, with some of the creeks flowing pushing the bait fish and prawns out of those drains and creeks into the gobs of the waiting predators.

Last week we had Scotty Hillier out fishing with Justin Nye and they managed to catch a variety of fish. I saw a Face book live video earlier this week with Justin out at lake Awoonga literally flick 4 metres from his boat and pulling in Barra 55cm to 70cm long just in this one bay amongst the Lilly pads.

How good is Lake Awoonga going to be in another year or two?

If you are heading to Agnes and 1770 this weekend for the Blues Roots and Rock Festival you might like to tow the boat down as well and slip out to the reef first up in the morning and "GANGgajang" it in the afternoon.

The ground off the Discovery Coast is just alive with fish at present with plenty of pelagics such as GT's, Golden Trevally, Long Tail, and Mackeral. The bottom bashing should be awesome as well until the tidal run picks up mid tide with plenty of Reds, Trout, Lipper and Nannygai about.

Those new to the region should note that the premium bait is always a live bait and those places such as channel markers which are right through our harbour and region are fish attracting devices or FADs.

Drop that bait jig down and collect some fish lollies, so to speak, keeping them alive in your live bait tank or well with plenty of water flushing through or an aerator replenishing the oxygen levels.

The other option is again fresh bait and quite often the tackle shops around our region have fresh squid for sale. I see that Boyne Bait and Tackle has it from time to time as do some of the others.

The old faithful frozen block of pillies or squid is still a good option as well so don't rule it out.