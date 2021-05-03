Head turning new $1.5m supercar revealed

Racers start your engines.

Aston Martin has revealed its new special edition two-seater V12 Speedster DBR1, which pays tribute to the company's 1959 Le Mans winning machine.

The DBR1 racer was one of the company's most successful, winning several marque events including the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Nurburgring 1000km races.

2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 (right) and the original 1959 racer (left).

Aussie buyers will have a chance to grab some of the just 88 examples built, but they will likely need to pony up more than $1.5m to score one of the rare racers.

The limited edition machine boasts wild looks, with no roof or windscreen and plenty of aerodynamic features.

Aston Martin's chief creative officer, Marek Reichman says: "Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car. A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, It has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape."

There is no roof, windows or windscreen.

The V12 Speedster isn't just about the looks, it also packs a powerful punch.

Power comes from a beefy 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine making 515kW and 753Nm matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 318km/h.

This kind of performance puts it at the pointy end of the world's most insane supercars and is almost unheard of for a car without a windscreen, windows or roof.

To counteract the open-air experience the V12 Speedster comes with two racing helmets - one for the driver and passenger - in Aston Martin Racing Green. The helmets are stored in two special compartments under the "transparent windows".

There are only 88 Aston Martin V12 Speedsters available worldwide.

Aston Martin has put plenty of man hours into creating the Speedster with top-notch materials and craftsmanship throughout.

There are gloss black carbon fibre elements, green leather and brushed aluminium switchgear in the cabin. Big black 21-inch alloy wheels give it street presence and the company claims it takes more than 50 hours to paint each example.

Deliveries are expected to start from the middle of this year.

