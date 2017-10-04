Head start for Gladstone businesses for $80m CQ mine, 140+ jobs

GLADSTONE businesses will have a head start for work at an $80 million mining project more than 20 years in the making.

Carbine Resources managing director Tony James is set to meet Gladstone businesses this month to share an update on the much- anticipated project that will shine new light on a deserted mine at Mount Morgan.

The West Australian- based company plans to extract the residual minerals, including gold, copper and pyrite, from the tailings left behind at the deserted central Queensland mine site, where activity ended 27 years ago.

Carbine Resources director Tony James.

The $80 million Mount Morgan project is in the throes of its final approval stage, awaiting a Department of Environment Heritage and Protection nod.

Construction, expected to cost $85 million, will take 12 months and create 140 jobs. The mine is expected to have a 20-year lifespan supported by 70 ongoing jobs.

Mr James, who will speak at Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference, said from construction to operation, he would look to Gladstone businesses for workers.

"This mine is located in a great place, there's so much opportunity to shop local and to use local suppliers, so that makes our job much easier," he said.

"Mount Morgan is about 100km away so it's within reach for Gladstone businesses. A lot of them have been keeping an eye on this."

The company hopes to use Gladstone Port to ship its goods to China too.

The Conference

Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference is held on October 12.

For tickets and information visit gea.asn.com.au.