Head-on crash no cause for red light cameras, police say

LIGHTS DOWN: A van and a taxi have collided at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and the Dawson Hwy at Clinton. Matt Taylor

A GLADSTONE taxi driver of almost 13 years has called out for authorities to consider installing red light cameras after he was hit head on by a van in the middle of a Dawson Highway intersection.

Bruce Williams told Channel 7 he had begun to turn right onto Aerodrome Rd when a white van ran a red light, smashing into the front-left side of his vehicle.

Mr Williams "said he saw the van in the distance as he crawled out into the intersection but, before he knew it, it was on top of him", Channel 7 reported.

The Gladstone local who has been experiencing flashbacks and nightmares since the crash said he was now calling on authorities to consider installing red light cameras in Gladstone, pointing out that he saw crashes of this nature all too often.

"People say a red light camera isn't going to stop people from running them ... but, if they get enough fines from running through and they lose their licence, they might get the message," he said.

But acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Cornhill said Gladstone didn't have a prominent red light traffic crash problem.

"It's not something we see a lot of in Gladstone," he said.

Snr Sgt Cornhill told The Observer the crash Mr Williams had been involved in was a rare occurrence in this region and explained the area's crash data did not justify the installation of red light cameras.

"We don't get a lot of crashes where people run red lights here ... and we don't have a blackspot intersection in Gladstone," he said.

"We teach our children to drive defensively...just because there's a red light doesn't mean people will stop.

"The driver could be tired, intoxicated, distracted, on their phone, they may have dropped something on their laps, one just can't know."

Investigations into the crash are still ongoing.

Snr Sgt Cornhill said the ongoing investigation into the crash takes into account the nature of the injuries received by the people involved.

"That crash looked big on screen, on the dash cam footage, but the injuries were not extensive. Compared to other crashes it was minor," he said.

"The damage to the vehicle was significant but that's because vehicles are designed to crumple now."