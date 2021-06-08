Menu
Two men were injured after their motorcycles collided at Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: file photo
News

Head injuries reported after motorcycles collide

kaitlyn smith
6th Jun 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 7th Jun 2021 5:38 AM
Two men have been hospitalised after their motorcycles reportedly collided at Lake Wivenhoe on Sunday.

The incident took place at the corner of Wivenhoe Somerset Road and Northbrook Parkway just before 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said both riders were assessed at the scene.

The first patient, believed to be in his 70s, suffered a suspected head injury.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s reportedly sustained injuries to his ankle and arm.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

