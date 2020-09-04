He would often ‘fly into a rage’, take drugs and drink booze

A FORMER girlfriend of the Kirra McLoughlin's de facto partner at the time of her death in July 2014 had told a coronial inquest he would often "fly into a rage" and attack her verbally and physically throughout their long-term relationship.

The woman was one of many witnesses to give evidence on day two of the coronial inquest into Ms McLoughlin's death at the Gympie District Court yesterday.

She told the court her former partner had an extensive history of domestic violence in their relationship, which would often begin with verbal abuse and accusations of cheating.

He would regularly push her, grab her around the throat, punch her in the face, and push her head and face into walls.

The woman, who had three children with the man, told the court he would be "in a mood every day" and was a regular user of drugs and alcohol.

Ms McLoughlin died from a traumatic brain injury on July 18, 2014, after an altercation at her Beenham Valley Road home some time between July 16 and 17, the inquest has previously heard.

A post-mortem examination located 105 bruises between her neck and ankles.

The man was allegedly the last person to see Kirra alive before she was rushed to hospital, first Gympie and then Gold Coast by helicopter, on the afternoon of July 17.

She would be pronounced dead the next day.

The inquest continues for a third and final day today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.