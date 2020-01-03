Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
News

‘He was lucky he got away’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUICK-THINKING truck drivers prevented a car fire from spreading into nearby bushland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Calliope River Rd just before 3pm Thursday where they found a Land Rover Discovery “well engulfed”.

Westowe Rural Fire Brigade first officer Danny Devers said the fire which had spread to a grass area could have been a lot worse.

“It could have potentially got away into the forest,” Mr Devers said.

“When we got there and there was a whole heap of Keetah trucks – they got their extinguishers out and got a lot of the grass fire down.

“They slowed it down which was good.”

Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.

He said the car fire was started by an electrical fault.

“The driver pulled over because he could smell burning and see smoke coming from under the dash,” he said.

“He was lucky he got away.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until January 10, 7am.

The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
car fires gladstone car fire rural fire brigades west stowe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silly Solly's looking for a bigger store in Gladstone

        premium_icon Silly Solly's looking for a bigger store in Gladstone

        Business TWO years after Silly Solly’s was reborn with the opening of its Gladstone store, the company is looking to open a second store at the Port City.

        Lightning strike starts blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike starts blaze

        News Firefighters suspect the fire had been burning for about three days.

        ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        premium_icon ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        News Locals and tourists have flocked to the beach to make the most of the swell, but...

        How to reach your fitness goals in 2020

        premium_icon How to reach your fitness goals in 2020

        News Fitness professionals share their tips for getting fit and keeping New Year’s...