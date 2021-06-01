‘He was a great mate’: Town in shock after horror smash

Kenilworth man Kerry Bowe died after being involved in a crash on Thursday, May 27. Picture: Shane Zahner

A hinterland town is in shock after a horror smash stole away a 71-year-old man described as a great mate.

Kenilworth man Kerry Bowe died after he had to be cut from his vehicle after a two-car crash near Maleny last Thursday.

The 71-year-old passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday with his family by his side.

He is being remembered as a "great mate who looked after everyone".

The husband and father was part of a group who launched a men's shed at Brooloo just three years ago.

Numabulla Men's Shed secretary Dennis James said Mr Bowe had been with them from the start.

"He was a very personable fellow, he managed to look after us very well," he said.

"He was a great mate.

"We were all shocked to hear that the accident … actually involved him.

"I spoke to his wife Mary and she seems to be bearing up quite well."

Doug McCallum, Kerry Bowe and Dennis James celebrate the opening of the Tin Can Bay Men's Shed. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr James said he felt for Mr Bowe's family after going through hard times.

"He recently had medical problems and had a quadruple bypass," he said.

"They've had a very bad time recently with other deaths in the family as well as his medical problems.

"It's surprising how much bad luck can come along all at once.

"We were saying to him 'you've had three lots of bad luck so you won't get any more' … and unfortunately there was."

Mr James said members of the group would meet this weekend to remember Mr Bowe.

"I can't say much more on behalf of the men's shed until we meet this Sunday," he said.

"I'm sure the other members will want to do something that recognises him.

"We're still working on (the Men's Shed) … and now the job will be rather more difficult without him."

Police say a four-wheel-drive was travelling east on Landsborough Maleny Road on Thursday when it collided with Mr Bowe's stationary ute at Maleny Montville Road.

Mr Bowe was trapped in his dual cab ute when emergency services arrived.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free him.

He was then flown by the RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a four-wheel-drive, has been identified as a 51-year-old Sunshine Coast woman.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.