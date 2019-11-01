‘He was a great brother’: Heartbreak for Yeppoon family

AN INNOCENT knock on the door changed Kyle Mahoney's life forever yesterday when police informed his family his brother Jack Mahoney 25, died in an accident on his way home from work on Thursday.

Kyle, 20, said his brother had been travelling south on Marlborough Road about 11.25am Thursday morning in his Holden utility looking forward to a weekend with friends and family in Yeppoon when his vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

"It was a shock when the police told me at first, then the tears came and now I just don't know how to feel," he said today in Yeppoon.

"He was a great brother, and everyone liked him. I think everyone will remember how friendly and how special he was.

Live Better Care worker Scott Maclean consoles Kyle Mahoney

"He finished his shift as a cleaner at the mines, had a sleep and was heading home, he was going to the (Yeppoon) races with his friends this weekend and was looking forward to it.

"Mum and Dad and my sister are all really upset and just trying to take it all in, we are going to miss him for a very very long time.

"We have had so many messages on snapchat, messenger and Facebook, he was such a lovely person I think everyone will miss his smiling face."

Jack and his family lived in Blackwater before moving to the Capricorn Coast 10 years ago.

He attended St Brendan's College and Yeppoon State High School and was well known for his love of tennis and swimming.

Kyle said a service would be organised soon and advertised via Facebook so his friends and family could say farewell.

Jack Mahoney (right) with sister Crystal and brother Kyle.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at Marlborough.

Initial investigations indicate Jack's ute lost control as it travelled along Marlborough Road and crashed into a tree.

Police reported that Jack had suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle on Marlborough Road prior to or after the crash to come forward.

Any witnesses who may have stopped and left the scene prior to police or emergency services arriving, are also asked to contact police.

