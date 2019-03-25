Menu
THE FUTURE: Gladstone Suns quartet of Haylee Glossop 16, Maddie Collings 15, Holli McKay 15 and Maddelyn Hogarth 17.
AFL

'He tells me to smash people and get the ball': Sun says

NICK KOSSATCH
by
25th Mar 2019 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
AUSSIE RULES: It's been a fair seachange for Tasmanian Maddelyn Hogarth, 17.

Just four days out from making her debut for the Bill Robertson Toyata Gladstone Suns against Rockhampton Brothers, full-back Maddelyn says she will play with dare and dash.

"I'm from the Gold Coast, but first started playing in Tasmania for Hobart," she said.

Like West Coast Eagles' ace intercept defender Jeremy McGovern, Maddelyn said she likes to turn defence into attack.

"I like watching West Coast Eagles and I like to run off my opponent and take a gamble," she said.

"I hope to give the team some wins."

Maddelyn's team-mate Haylee Glossop will also make the transition into senior ranks on Saturday.

Last season was her first year in Aussie Rules.

"I played on a half-back flank and I loved it," she said.

The Fremantle Dockers supporter, 16, said new coach Gary Hill has been most encouraging during the pre-season.

Holli McKay, 15, describes herself as a tackling machine in the forward line.

"My family has been playing for years and have two brothers Jackson and AJ who both play as well," she said.

Holli has been the main reason why Maddie Collings decided to play.

Fifteen-year-old Maddie took on the centre-half-forward position like a duck to water - a position which is arguably the most difficult.

"I didn't really find it that hard and my strength is my tackling and setting up the play," she said.

Her brother Liam gave her some sound advice.

"He tells me to smash people and get the ball," Maddie said with a laugh.

Suns' women's team manager Sheri Hope said Hill's experience will count for a lot.

"Gary's been great for the girls and he's coached from under-11 and up," Hope said.

"He knows how to communicate with the younger ones."

