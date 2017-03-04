He raped his lesbian daughter to try and make her straight

A MAN raped his gay teenage daughter to "show her" that sex with men was better, a court in England has been told.

The father, 54, brutally attacked the 16-year-old girl after she confided in him that she was "struggling with her identity", The Mirror reports.

The judge presiding over the case in the Warwick Crown Court told the defendant the victim's evidence "made harrowing listening".

"As a 16-year-old girl she realised she was gay and, struggling with her identity as many people do at that age, she decided to tell you," he said.

"You reacted by showing real and uncontrolled anger, and you decided to rape her to show her why it would be better to have sex with men than women. Her evidence made harrowing listening.

"That rape involved degradation and humiliation. The offence demonstrated your hostility towards her as a lesbian."

The father was also convicted of raping his other daughter during two decades of sexual abuse, The Mirror reports..

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told the brute: "The court heard from both of these two women. They have both been severely psychologically damaged by your behaviour.

"Listening to (one of the victim's) evidence of her feeling of guilt at leaving her sister to face you was the most harrowing of evidence."

The judge ordered the rapist serve 21 years in jail after being found guilty of three rapes during the 1980s and 90s. He was also ordered to serve an additional five years in jail and to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

This story originally appeared in The Mirror.

