‘He lit up the room’: Family’s tribute to local legend

The family of local legend Glenn Dudley have shared a touching tribute following his shock death last month. Picture: Janice Dudley

His infectious smile and tendency for mischief would light up any room.

Glenn Dudley, who tragically passed away on May 28 due to a sudden medical event, was more than just one of West Moreton's top paramedics.

Parents Janice and Gordon, brother Shane and sister Lyndell Holt, will always remember the precocious little boy with natural sporting ability.

He was a young boy who later evolved into a stand-up member of the Ipswich community and dedicated father-of-three - his proudest role of all.

The tight-knit family spoke with The Queensland Times this week in honour of 'Big Duds', a larger than life character taken far too soon.

"He was very fun, outgoing, gregarious, precocious and so full of life as a child," Mrs Dudley said.

DEVOTED: Glenn Dudley with his children Elijah, Amelia and Micah. Picture: Janice Dudley

"He made friends very easily and fit in wherever he went which served him well because we had to move a bit with RAAF."

Mr Dudley said there was never a dull moment with Glenn around and his determination to excel at all things was one of his many traits.

"He's always been an adventure seeker, nothing worries him, he will try anything once," he said.

"When he was about five, I said to Janice that I should start to teach him how to ride a bike.

"The next minute he went past riding a bike that wasn't even his. I didn't have to teach him much, not in cricket, football, or swimming."

Mrs Dudley said her son could be mischievous at times and had even ran away for a week-long surfing trip with some mates at 15 years old.

As a family with strong ties to the Australian Defence Force and RAAF, it seemed only fitting that Glenn would eventually go on to enlist.

It was during his first posting at Enoggera that he was recommended for medic duties.

Despite an initial hesitation to enter healthcare, it would appear the experience allowed Glenn to discover - and excel - at yet another lifelong passion.

PASSION: Glenn Dudley went on to have a decorated 16-year career with Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo Inga Williams

"I was the registered nurse and (the kids) always said they would never work as a nurse, but it just shone through in him," Mrs Dudley said.

"Then he joined the Queensland Ambulance Service, that was his caring and compassionate nature coming through," sister Lyndell added.

Glenn would go on to carve out a decorated 16-year career, proving instrumental in introducing CPR awareness courses to local organisations.

"There was a lot of education that he wanted passed on, I think that's what his biggest legacy would be that he's left behind," Mr Dudley said.

"He was very passionate about CPR education; he even went on to sell defibrillators."

Despite his unrelenting desire to save lives and clock up plenty of overtime, Mr Dudley said his son never faltered in his ability to "show up."

He was an active member of F45, Ramblers Skydiving and a local church.

"All we're hearing from other people is how Glenn helped everybody, he helped people with financial problems, everything," he said.

"He even gave away two of his cars to others who were in need."

Glenn Dudley and family. Picture: Janice Dudley

The hands-on dad always made time to take his little ones - Elijah, 14, Micah, 13, and Amelia 11 - on unforgettable adventures to Dreamworld, hiking or even taking part in Tough Mudder.

"He just wanted the very best for his kids, he did whatever he could to give it to them," Mrs Holt said.

Sadly, Glenn was due to marry his beloved fiance Katie in August.

"Both my brothers and I have always been close," Mrs Holt said, recalling how her protective older siblings often scared off potential suitors.

"We always say I love you when we get off the phone or leave because you just never know what's going to happen.

"I love him a lot, I think that's what makes it so much harder about losing him."

Watching him as a doting uncle to her almost five-month-old baby boy Tyler are some of her most cherished memories.

Glenn Dudley (R) with siblings Shane and Lyndell. Picture: Janice Dudley

"His smile is exactly like Glenn's, it just lights up his whole face and it would make so many other people smile," she said.

An autopsy is yet to determine the cause of Glenn's death.

Mrs Dudley said she took comfort in knowing that her son was aware just how loved he was by his family and community.

Through tears, the devastated family said it would be both his physical and comforting presence that would be missed most.

"I've said it before to Janice, that he was more of a man than I could ever hope to be," Mr Dudley said.

"I wouldn't be able to even come close to Glenn, he did everything so much better and with love."

Glenn Dudley's Memorial Service

When: 1pm, Saturday 12 June

Where: Centro Church - 1 Pring St, Ipswich

All are welcome to attend