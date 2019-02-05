'He deserves life in prison': Anger over driver's sentence

Kristy Angelo speaks about the death of her sister Sharon Cuthbert.

THE sister of a woman who was hit and killed by an inattentive driver has slammed the judicial system for what she believes is a light sentence.

Andrew David Muirhead, 40, was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment yesterday for hitting and killing Coolum woman Sharon Cuthbert in July 2017.

He will be eligible for parole after he serves 12 months behind bars.

"He has ruined our lives," Kristy Angelo (pictured) said outside the court house.

"He's gotten away with murder and the system has failed.

"My sister's life is worth more than that and she deserves a helluva lot better than that."

Ms Angelo said Muirhead deserved a "life sentence" for his crime and justice had not been done for her sister.

"My sister doesn't get to live," she said.

"He's taken away my sister, he's taken away a mother of two little girls...

"He deserves life in prison."