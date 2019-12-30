Menu
Tex has found his forever home with Tracey Anderson and Mathew Clark with the help of Gladstone Animal Rescue Group
‘He chose us’: Rescue puppy finds loving home

Sam Reynolds
30th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ACCORDING to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group, Mathew Clark and Tracey Anderson are failed foster carers.

The couple decided to adopt six-month-old cattle dog-cross Tex after fostering him for only three weeks.

“We think he chose us,” Mr Clark said.

“We were looking after him and his brother and when his brother left, we just fell more in love.”

Initially, the couple were looking at adopting straight away, but decided to wait as their wedding was coming up.

“The next best thing was to foster so we contacted Gladstone Animal Rescue Group on Facebook and within a day or two they called us about the two pups,” Mr Clark said.

He said Tex was a very loving dog who’s slowly learning commands like “sit”.

Mr Clark recommended foster caring to everyone, and even convinced his neighbour to adopt a dog through the rescue group.

“Don’t be scared,” he said.

“They provide everything, there are no out-of-pocket expenses.”

Ms Anderson agreed.

She said the animals in the group’s care needed somewhere to go and fostering was a great way for people to look after a pet.

