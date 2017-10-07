HAZY: Mountain of smoke towers over Gladstone

The cloud of smoke was visible from Telina. Sarah Steger

IF YOU left the house today you probably saw the large cloud of white smoke floating over Yarwun.

And if you are anything as curious as our journalists, you probably started wondering whether the blaze producing the mountain of smoke was under control or not.

Reports of the fire were made to FireComms about 2pm, however, the responding spokeswoman was unaware of any fire in the area.

Too curious to let it go, an Observer journalist decided to investigate further and set off in search of what was causing the cloud of smoke hovering over the town.

As the haze was visible from afar, driving toward it and locating the blaze was surprisingly simple.

But reaching the active flames was slightly more treacherous, as the entire area was blanketed in thick, grey smoke.

The fire was located opposite Rio Tinto Yarwun along Reid Rd.

The FireComms spokeswoman was later able to confirm the fire was indeed a permitted burn.

"It's good that you called it in, though. Imagine if it wasn't a controlled burn and everyone just thought 'QFES must already know about that,'" she said.