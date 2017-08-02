'Hazardous material' at Yarwun alumina refinery, patients hospitalised

The Rio Tinto Yarwun plant. Gladstone Observer

AT LEAST two Rio Tinto Yarwun workers were taken to Gladstone Hospital last night after they were impacted by hazardous chemical fumes.

Queensland Ambulance Services and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services each had a crew attend the Yarwun Alumina Refinery at 9.57pm last night.

Emergency services were informed the incident involved hazardous materials of some kind and a scientific QFES officer was advised of the emergency.

Fireys made the area at 975 Hanson Rd safe and then assisted paramedics.

"We had to make the area safe first, but the chemical responsibe had released fumes which affected some people there ... so we helped QAS," a QFES media spokesman said.

After paramedics had treated the patients, they were taken to the hospital.

"They were transported in a stable condition," a QAS media spokeswoman said.