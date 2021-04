Fire and Emergency Services were called to New Auckland on Monday morning after reports hazardous material was found in a unit complex.

A crew was called to Shaw St at 2.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters had to monitor atmospheric levels in a garage and units at a Shaw St address.

The QFES spokeswoman said the crew also tested the air quality.

She said the result returned clear.

QPS was also on scene.