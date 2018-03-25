HAZARD: Toondoon Botantic Garden Cafe closed

A MYSTERIOUS electrical issue has forced Toondoon's Botantic Garden cafe to close its doors until further notice.

The Gladstone Regional Council closed the Toondoon Botantic Garden cafe after public safety concerns from an electrical issue.

It is still unknown what caused the electrical issue or how it happened.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he received a call about an electrical structural hazard at the cafe on Friday evening and immediately issued a warning, asking the cafe to close until it was fixed.

"Public safety is our highest priority," Cr Burnett said.

"Our CEO is a former CEO at Ergon Energy called about the issue around 7.30pm on Friday night and we made the decision to shut it.

"If she thinks it's unsafe it is most definitely unsafe.

"Until we get more information we will know when it will re-open but for now we would like to keep everyone safe."

CR Burnett said it was an unfortunate case for the business owners who would be out-of-pocket until the problem was rectified.

"It's going to affect the tenants of the business the most but we don't want anyone electrocuted," he said.

"It would have been unfortunate for those who wanted to have a nice breakfast at the cafe over the weekend.

"It's one of my favourite places for lunch but it will be open again soon."

Gladstone Regional Council said it would inform the public through Facebook as soon as it is safe to return to the café.