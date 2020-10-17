Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hazard reduction burn goes out of control

by Brenden Hills
17th Oct 2020 4:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic was backed up for kilometres south of Sydney on Saturday after a hazard reduction fire jumped containment lines.

The Royal National Park hazard reduction burn grew to 100ha in size between Heathcote and Waterfall when the blaze broke the boundary and began moving east.

A RFS spokesman said the fire was believed to have started from a spot fire which led into the Kangaroo Ridge Waterfall blaze, causing heavy smoke across the Princes Hwy.

Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service
Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

Traffic on the Princes Hwy came to a standstill and then even though it remained open in both directions, traffic flow was at reduced speed.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.

Four Rural Fire Service helicopters are at the scene trying to contain the blaze using waterbombing techniques.

NSW Fire and Rescue are also assisting.

The RFS spokesman said no properties are at risk however there is a lot of smoke and the fire remained at advice level.

Originally published as Hazard reduction burn leads to spot fire, traffic delays

More Stories

bushfire editors picks fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Plenty to enjoy at Eat Street On The Field

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Plenty to enjoy at Eat Street On The Field

        News Families and friends enjoyed live music and local cuisine at Eat Street On The Field yesterday afternoon. Did we spot you there?

        HOT PROPERTY: Top 5 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: Top 5 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Property Here are fives homes currently on the market in Gladstone that are worth a look...

        CQ business reaches ‘significant milestone’

        Premium Content CQ business reaches ‘significant milestone’

        Business The Gladstone Ports Corporation Berth surpassed an incredible milestone this week.

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson

        News “We need righteousness based on truth.”