PLANNED BURN: Qld Parks and Wildlife Service Rockhampton Management Unit Jade Prior and Samuel Richards were clearing around trees at Kirkwood.
News

Hazard reduction burn at Mount Maurice State Forest

by Glen Porteous
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
SMOKE that blanketed parts of Kirkwood yesterday was no cause for concern, as it was from a hazard reduction burn in a bid to protect homes.

Yesterday Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conducted the hazard reduction burns within the Mount Maurice State Forest.

The aim of these burns was to reduce forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas. It will help to reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions of natural forest regeneration.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife assistant principal ranger for central region Scott Brook said it was ideal conditions to be doing the controlled burn.

"The hazard reduction burning is being done in segments of state forest adjacent to developed areas in what we call an 'Interface Zone',” Mr Brook said.

"Kirkwood was identified with the greatest potential of assets and this will help with controlling the forest fuels in the area.”

Approximately 180 hectares with a six kilometre boundary was burnt off yesterday.

"We are working with local rural fire brigades in the completion of this work and there will be patrols afterwards to ensure the fires have burnt out,” he said. "The conditions will be ideal for the reduction burn with a low humidity to assist with it.”

Gladstone Observer

