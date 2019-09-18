Hay planning to have some fun Under The Trees

Claude Hay will perform at the Under The Trees festival on Saturday.

BLUES-rock musician Claude Hay plans on "having fun at a festival" when he takes the stage at Under The Trees on Saturday.

The Australian artist from the Blue Mountains has never been to Boyne Island before and he couldn't be more ­excited.

"It looks like an amazing spot," Hay said.

"We love going somewhere we haven't been before."

Hay is a self-proclaimed "do-it-yourself" musician, using a loop pedal to create the sound of a full band.

His three-album repertoire has won Hay a number of accolades including Best Male Vocalist and Best Song at the Australia Blues Music Awards and making the top 10 of the US Billboard Blues charts.

Hay said would perform a mix of all three albums.

"I think I should do a lot of it - it's an hour set, span it out between the three albums," he said. "It'll be a good time."

Being from a rural region himself, Hay said he always enjoyed playing outside the cities.

"It keeps you on your toes and you get a whole new audience," he said.

Catch Claude Hay at Under The Trees from 4.40pm at The Nest Stage.

When: Saturday, September 21, 11am-10pm Where: Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island Tickets: underthetrees.com.au