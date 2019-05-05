Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hawks fan assaulted in violent MCG attack

by David Hurley
5th May 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have launched an investigation after a Hawthorn fan was attacked by a Melbourne supporter at yesterday's match.

Video footage has emerged showing a Melbourne fan throw a punch at the Hawks supporter at the MCG before wrestling him to the ground.

At that point other supporters came between the pair.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is investigating the ugly incident.

"A 34-year-old Baxter man has been interviewed over an assault, which occurred at the MCG yesterday afternoon following the Melbourne - Hawthorn game," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The man is expected to be charged on summons with assault-related offences.

"Police are still to identify the victim, who had left the venue prior to their arrival."

The AFL and clubs have been contacted for comment.

david.hurley@news.com.au

afl assault crime hawks mcg

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    premium_icon Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    Community Junior outweighs senior fishers on day one of HookUp.

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.