Hawkettes' Jude makes league tag history

ALL SMILES: Gin Gin's Jude Bust with NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh after winning the women's league tag's 'best and fairest' award. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: Gin Gin's Jude Bust hopes in another couple of weeks she can add to her historic success on Saturday night.

Bust became the first player to get the 'best and fairest' award in women's league tag in the Northern Districts Rugby League at the awards night at Rosedale Hall.

Avondale and Agnes Water also had teams in the competition.

"No, I did not expect it really because it is a tight competition,” she said.

"I kind of thought it would be someone from Avondale.”

Avondale players Jess McCracken and Stacey Younger won awards for the 'most tries' and 'most points' but it was Bust that claimed the overall honour.

"It's nice to be recognised for all the work you do, not on it, but off it,” Bust said.

Bust has made more than 100 appearances for Past Brothers and won multiple premierships for the club in the women's league competition.

Now she wants to do the same for her home town of Gin Gin.

Bust moved from Avondale to the Hawkettes this season after helping the Tigers to last year's title.

"To win the competition in our first year as the newest club in the competition would be awesome,” she said.

"I want to thank the NDRL, especially Kym McIntosh, for getting the competition going.

"Hopefully next year there is a fourth team.”

Gin Gin face Avondale this week for a spot in the grand final.